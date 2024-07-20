IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Shares Gap Down to $11.91

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.91, but opened at $11.60. IGM Biosciences shares last traded at $12.04, with a volume of 4,937 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on IGMS shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences in a report on Friday, May 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.89.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.92.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.71 million. IGM Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 108.07% and a negative net margin of 11,255.25%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Fred Schwarzer sold 4,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total value of $31,563.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 254,070 shares in the company, valued at $1,925,850.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,229 shares of company stock worth $47,216. 57.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGMS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 7,258.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,847 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in IGM Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $152,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in IGM Biosciences by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 19,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,830 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in IGM Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.79% of the company’s stock.

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It develops Aplitabart, a Death Receptor 5 Agonist IgM antibody for the treatment of colorectal cancer; imvotamab, a CD20 x CD3 bispecific IgM antibody to treat myositis, as well as for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and rheumatoid arthritis that is Phase Ib clinical trial; and IGM-2644, a bispecific T cell engaging IgM antibody targeting CD38 and CD3 proteins for the treatment of autoimmune diseases.

