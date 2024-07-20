Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $217.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $259.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $305.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $230.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.10.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $242.61 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works has a 52-week low of $217.50 and a 52-week high of $271.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $241.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $251.86. The stock has a market cap of $72.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.10.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 97.82%. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. acquired 775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $238.82 per share, with a total value of $185,085.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 121,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,018,062.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Illinois Tool Works

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steele Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. now owns 863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.6% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 1.0% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Illinois Tool Works

(Get Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.