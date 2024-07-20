Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) Sets New 12-Month High at $2,099.00

Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,099 ($27.22) and last traded at GBX 2,096 ($27.18), with a volume of 4932138 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,079 ($26.96).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on IMB shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,810 ($23.47) price objective on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Imperial Brands from GBX 2,325 ($30.15) to GBX 2,600 ($33.72) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Imperial Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,265 ($29.37).

Imperial Brands Trading Down 0.0 %

Imperial Brands Cuts Dividend

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,998.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,872.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 217.64, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of £18.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 910.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 0.42.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a GBX 22.45 ($0.29) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Imperial Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6,478.26%.

Imperial Brands Company Profile

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It offers a range of cigarettes, tobacco accessories, vapour, heated tobacco, and oral nicotine. The company sells its products under various brands, including JPS, Davidoff, Gauloises, West, Winston, Kool, Lambert & Butler, Fortuna, Nobel, News, Backwoods, Champion, Golden Virginia, Rizla, Blu, Pulze, Skruf, and Zone X.

