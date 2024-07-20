Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Director Sells $3,404,400.00 in Stock

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) Director William Hoffman sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total value of $3,404,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 743,296 shares in the company, valued at $42,174,615.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

William Hoffman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 1st, William Hoffman sold 20,000 shares of Inari Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total value of $1,003,000.00.

On Tuesday, May 28th, William Hoffman sold 60,000 shares of Inari Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total transaction of $3,007,800.00.

On Thursday, May 16th, William Hoffman sold 40,000 shares of Inari Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.60, for a total transaction of $1,864,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 1st, William Hoffman sold 38,549 shares of Inari Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $1,619,058.00.

Inari Medical Trading Up 0.3 %

NARI stock opened at $54.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.90 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.35. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.73 and a 1-year high of $71.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Inari Medical ( NASDAQ:NARI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $143.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.32 million. Inari Medical had a negative net margin of 4.54% and a negative return on equity of 1.65%. As a group, analysts forecast that Inari Medical, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Inari Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Inari Medical from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Inari Medical from $100.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Inari Medical from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $75.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.83.

Institutional Trading of Inari Medical

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of Inari Medical during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Inari Medical by 164.7% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 83.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Inari Medical by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Inari Medical

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy devices and accessories for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; FlowTriever system, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases; InThrill system to treat small vessel thrombosis; and LimFlow system for patients who have chronic limb-threatening ischemia with no suitable endovascular or surgical revascularization options and risk of major amputation.

