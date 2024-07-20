Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $58.62, but opened at $56.45. Inari Medical shares last traded at $56.83, with a volume of 41,614 shares changing hands.

Specifically, Director Rebecca Chambers sold 964 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.39, for a total value of $43,755.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,944 shares in the company, valued at $451,358.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Rebecca Chambers sold 964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.39, for a total value of $43,755.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,944 shares in the company, valued at $451,358.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William Hoffman sold 38,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $1,619,058.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 965,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,545,078. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 258,293 shares of company stock valued at $12,947,868 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Inari Medical from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Inari Medical from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Inari Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $75.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $100.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.83.

Inari Medical Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of -133.90 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.35.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $143.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.32 million. Inari Medical had a negative return on equity of 1.65% and a negative net margin of 4.54%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Inari Medical, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inari Medical

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new position in Inari Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $185,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 7,036 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Inari Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Inari Medical by 79.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Inari Medical by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 50,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inari Medical Company Profile

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy devices and accessories for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; FlowTriever system, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases; InThrill system to treat small vessel thrombosis; and LimFlow system for patients who have chronic limb-threatening ischemia with no suitable endovascular or surgical revascularization options and risk of major amputation.

