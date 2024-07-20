Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets decreased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX – Free Report) by 25.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,616 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,356 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Independent Bank Group were worth $850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IBTX. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Independent Bank Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 19.7% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,674 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Independent Bank Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Independent Bank Group during the fourth quarter worth $241,000. 77.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Independent Bank Group Stock Performance

Shares of IBTX stock opened at $54.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.11. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a one year low of $34.50 and a one year high of $56.11.

Independent Bank Group Dividend Announcement

Independent Bank Group ( NASDAQ:IBTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $119.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on IBTX shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Independent Bank Group in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Independent Bank Group from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Independent Bank Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, May 31st. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Independent Bank Group from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Hovde Group decreased their price objective on Independent Bank Group from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Independent Bank Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.83.

Independent Bank Group Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Independent Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

