Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $56.62, but opened at $58.81. Independent Bank shares last traded at $60.44, with a volume of 23,528 shares changing hands.

The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $244.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.07 million. Independent Bank had a net margin of 23.97% and a return on equity of 7.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share.

Independent Bank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INDB. StockNews.com raised shares of Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Independent Bank from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Independent Bank by 2.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,704 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,677 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 1.8% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 25,325 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 6.0% in the first quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 8,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,344 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.62.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. The company provides interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

