Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Announces $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 68.8% per year over the last three years. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 10.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Industrial Logistics Properties Trust to earn $0.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.3%.

Get Industrial Logistics Properties Trust alerts:

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Stock Performance

NASDAQ ILPT opened at $4.73 on Friday. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $2.21 and a 52-week high of $4.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 4.77. The company has a market capitalization of $311.38 million, a P/E ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.86 and a 200-day moving average of $3.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ILPT

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (Nasdaq: ILPT) is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on owning and leasing high quality distribution and logistics properties. As of December 31, 2023, ILPT's portfolio consisted of 411 properties containing approximately 60 million rentable square feet located in 39 states.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.