Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Announces $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd.
Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 68.8% per year over the last three years. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 10.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Industrial Logistics Properties Trust to earn $0.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.3%.
Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Stock Performance
NASDAQ ILPT opened at $4.73 on Friday. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $2.21 and a 52-week high of $4.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 4.77. The company has a market capitalization of $311.38 million, a P/E ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.86 and a 200-day moving average of $3.96.
Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Company Profile
Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (Nasdaq: ILPT) is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on owning and leasing high quality distribution and logistics properties. As of December 31, 2023, ILPT's portfolio consisted of 411 properties containing approximately 60 million rentable square feet located in 39 states.
