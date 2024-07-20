Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Hits New 52-Week High at $22.55

Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $22.55 and last traded at $22.44, with a volume of 2539661 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INFY. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Infosys from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Macquarie raised shares of Infosys from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America raised shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Infosys from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “negative” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Infosys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.27.

Infosys Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.98.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 32.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Infosys Limited will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Infosys Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.2035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 1.4%. Infosys’s payout ratio is 38.16%.

Institutional Trading of Infosys

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFY. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Infosys during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Infosys during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Hilltop National Bank grew its position in shares of Infosys by 50.8% during the second quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 2,979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Infosys during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Infosys by 113.4% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

About Infosys

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides digital marketing and digital workplace, digital commerce, digital experience and interactions, metaverse, data analytics and AI, applied AI, generative AI, sustainability, blockchain, engineering, Internet of Things, enterprise agile DevOps, application modernization, cloud, digital process automation, digital supply chain, Microsoft business application and cloud business, service experience transformation, energy transition, cyber security, and quality engineering solutions; Oracle, SAP, and Saleforce solutions; API economy and microservices; and Topaz, an AI-first set of services, solutions, and platforms using generative AI technologies.

Further Reading

