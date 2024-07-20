Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Issues Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18, RTT News reports. Infosys had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 32.00%. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Infosys updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Infosys Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of Infosys stock opened at $21.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.53, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.98. Infosys has a 52 week low of $15.33 and a 52 week high of $22.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.58.

Get Infosys alerts:

Infosys Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.2035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. Infosys’s payout ratio is 38.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INFY has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Macquarie upgraded Infosys from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America upgraded Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.10 target price on shares of Infosys in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Infosys from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “negative” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.27.

View Our Latest Research Report on Infosys

Infosys Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides digital marketing and digital workplace, digital commerce, digital experience and interactions, metaverse, data analytics and AI, applied AI, generative AI, sustainability, blockchain, engineering, Internet of Things, enterprise agile DevOps, application modernization, cloud, digital process automation, digital supply chain, Microsoft business application and cloud business, service experience transformation, energy transition, cyber security, and quality engineering solutions; Oracle, SAP, and Saleforce solutions; API economy and microservices; and Topaz, an AI-first set of services, solutions, and platforms using generative AI technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.