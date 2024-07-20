Infosys Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:INFY)

Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 10,235 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 262% compared to the average daily volume of 2,831 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on INFY. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Infosys from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “negative” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.10 price objective on shares of Infosys in a research note on Friday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Infosys from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Macquarie raised Infosys from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Infosys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.27.

Institutional Trading of Infosys

Infosys Stock Down 2.6 %

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Infosys by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,209,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $463,342,000 after buying an additional 884,833 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Infosys by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 18,459,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,371 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Infosys by 4.4% during the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 16,591,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,484,000 after purchasing an additional 699,641 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Infosys by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,143,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,327,000 after buying an additional 180,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Infosys by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,719,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

INFY stock opened at $21.68 on Friday. Infosys has a 52-week low of $15.33 and a 52-week high of $22.61. The firm has a market cap of $89.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.53, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.58.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Infosys had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 17.06%. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Infosys will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Infosys Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.2035 per share. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Infosys’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.16%.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides digital marketing and digital workplace, digital commerce, digital experience and interactions, metaverse, data analytics and AI, applied AI, generative AI, sustainability, blockchain, engineering, Internet of Things, enterprise agile DevOps, application modernization, cloud, digital process automation, digital supply chain, Microsoft business application and cloud business, service experience transformation, energy transition, cyber security, and quality engineering solutions; Oracle, SAP, and Saleforce solutions; API economy and microservices; and Topaz, an AI-first set of services, solutions, and platforms using generative AI technologies.

