Infosys Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:INFY)

Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 10,235 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 262% compared to the average daily volume of 2,831 call options.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages recently commented on INFY. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Infosys from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “negative” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.10 price objective on shares of Infosys in a research note on Friday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Infosys from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Macquarie raised Infosys from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Infosys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.27.
Institutional Trading of Infosys
Infosys Stock Down 2.6 %
INFY stock opened at $21.68 on Friday. Infosys has a 52-week low of $15.33 and a 52-week high of $22.61. The firm has a market cap of $89.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.53, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.58.
Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Infosys had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 17.06%. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Infosys will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Infosys Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.2035 per share. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Infosys’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.16%.
Infosys Company Profile
Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides digital marketing and digital workplace, digital commerce, digital experience and interactions, metaverse, data analytics and AI, applied AI, generative AI, sustainability, blockchain, engineering, Internet of Things, enterprise agile DevOps, application modernization, cloud, digital process automation, digital supply chain, Microsoft business application and cloud business, service experience transformation, energy transition, cyber security, and quality engineering solutions; Oracle, SAP, and Saleforce solutions; API economy and microservices; and Topaz, an AI-first set of services, solutions, and platforms using generative AI technologies.
