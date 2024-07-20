InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) Shares Purchased by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Free Report) by 118.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,916 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in InMode were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meitav Investment House Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of InMode by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,940,890 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $43,166,000 after purchasing an additional 351,863 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its position in InMode by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,940,071 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $43,147,000 after buying an additional 261,252 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new position in InMode during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,366,000. DDD Partners LLC raised its position in shares of InMode by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 1,228,162 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $27,314,000 after buying an additional 240,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of InMode by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 900,831 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $19,467,000 after acquiring an additional 29,519 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INMD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on InMode from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of InMode in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on InMode from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, InMode currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.80.

InMode Stock Down 1.4 %

INMD opened at $17.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 2.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.06. InMode Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $16.44 and a fifty-two week high of $48.25.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The healthcare company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. InMode had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 38.84%. The business had revenue of $80.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.10 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that InMode Ltd. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About InMode

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

