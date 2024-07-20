INNOVATE Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Monday, August 5th (NYSE:VATE)

INNOVATE Corp. (NYSE:VATE – Free Report) shares are scheduled to reverse split on Monday, August 5th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Monday, August 5th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, August 5th.

INNOVATE Stock Down 8.6 %

Shares of VATE stock opened at $0.54 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.64 and a 200 day moving average of $0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 2.49. INNOVATE has a 52 week low of $0.49 and a 52 week high of $1.90.

INNOVATE (NYSE:VATE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $315.20 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in INNOVATE by 14.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,740,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 341,653 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of INNOVATE by 28.6% during the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 295,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 65,734 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of INNOVATE by 28.6% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 239,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 53,301 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in INNOVATE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.28% of the company’s stock.

INNOVATE Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates in infrastructure, life sciences, and spectrum areas in the United States. The Infrastructure segment provides industrial construction, structural steel, and facility maintenance services, such as fabrication and erection of structural steel and heavy steel plate services, and large-diameter water pipes and water storage tanks; fabrication of trusses and girders; and 3-D building information modeling and detailing for commercial, industrial, and infrastructure construction projects, such as buildings and office complexes, hotels and casinos, convention centers, sports arenas and stadiums, shopping malls, hospitals, dams, bridges, mines, metal processing, refineries, pulp and paper mills, and power plants.

