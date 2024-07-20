INNOVATE Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Monday, August 5th (NYSE:VATE)

INNOVATE Corp. (NYSE:VATE – Free Report) shares are scheduled to reverse split on Monday, August 5th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Monday, August 5th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, August 5th.
INNOVATE Stock Down 8.6 %
Shares of VATE stock opened at $0.54 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.64 and a 200 day moving average of $0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 2.49. INNOVATE has a 52 week low of $0.49 and a 52 week high of $1.90.
INNOVATE (NYSE:VATE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $315.20 million during the quarter.
INNOVATE Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates in infrastructure, life sciences, and spectrum areas in the United States. The Infrastructure segment provides industrial construction, structural steel, and facility maintenance services, such as fabrication and erection of structural steel and heavy steel plate services, and large-diameter water pipes and water storage tanks; fabrication of trusses and girders; and 3-D building information modeling and detailing for commercial, industrial, and infrastructure construction projects, such as buildings and office complexes, hotels and casinos, convention centers, sports arenas and stadiums, shopping malls, hospitals, dams, bridges, mines, metal processing, refineries, pulp and paper mills, and power plants.
