Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR) Shares Acquired by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR – Free Report) by 34.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,034 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,861 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PMAR. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 156.3% in the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March during the first quarter worth approximately $105,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March Price Performance

Shares of PMAR stock opened at $38.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $740.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.76.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (PMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

