InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
InnSuites Hospitality Trust Trading Down 3.4 %
IHT opened at $1.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $2.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.48.
InnSuites Hospitality Trust Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. InnSuites Hospitality Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -100.00%.
About InnSuites Hospitality Trust
InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE American symbol: IHT) first listed on the NYSE in 1971 is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona is an unincorporated Ohio Business. Trust that owns and manages hotels under the InnSuites Hotels name. IHT qualifies as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) for tax treatment currently taxed as a corporation with the IRS.
