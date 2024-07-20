InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust Trading Down 3.4 %

IHT opened at $1.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $2.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.48.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. InnSuites Hospitality Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -100.00%.

Insider Activity

About InnSuites Hospitality Trust

In other news, CEO James F. Wirth acquired 400 shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $583.45 per share, for a total transaction of $233,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,251,096 shares in the company, valued at $3,647,201,961.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO James F. Wirth purchased 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $388.50 per share, for a total transaction of $116,550.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,252,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,429,094,696. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO James F. Wirth bought 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $583.45 per share, for a total transaction of $233,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,251,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,647,201,961.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders acquired 1,800 shares of company stock valued at $792,243. Insiders own 73.93% of the company’s stock.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE American symbol: IHT) first listed on the NYSE in 1971 is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona is an unincorporated Ohio Business. Trust that owns and manages hotels under the InnSuites Hotels name. IHT qualifies as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) for tax treatment currently taxed as a corporation with the IRS.

