Insider Selling: Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Major Shareholder Sells 12,291,807 Shares of Stock

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 12,291,807 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total value of $530,145,635.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 998,961,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,085,191,337.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Bank of America alerts:

On Wednesday, July 17th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 12,690,693 shares of Bank of America stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total value of $559,278,840.51.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of BAC stock opened at $42.90 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $24.96 and a twelve month high of $44.44. The company has a market capitalization of $335.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.94.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $25.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.22 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 13.28%. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 33.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Bank of America from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upgraded Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Piper Sandler Companies upgraded Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price (up from $46.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.92.

Get Our Latest Report on BAC

Institutional Trading of Bank of America

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 402.2% in the 1st quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the second quarter worth $30,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the first quarter valued at $33,000. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.