Insider Selling: GoldMining Inc. (TSE:GOL) Director Sells 8,372 Shares of Stock

GoldMining Inc. (TSE:GOL – Get Free Report) Director Gloria Ballesta sold 8,372 shares of GoldMining stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.23, for a total value of C$10,297.56.

GoldMining Stock Performance

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GoldMining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoldMining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.