Insider Selling: GoldMining Inc. (TSE:GOL) Director Sells 8,372 Shares of Stock

GoldMining Inc. (TSE:GOL – Get Free Report) Director Gloria Ballesta sold 8,372 shares of GoldMining stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.23, for a total value of C$10,297.56.
GoldMining Stock Performance
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than GoldMining
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Why This AI Stock is Rising Despite Tech Sell-Off
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/15 – 7/19
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Investors Are Moving into Bonds and Small Cap Stocks: Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for GoldMining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoldMining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.