Insider Selling: MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS) Director Sells 68,321 Shares of Stock

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS – Get Free Report) Director Don Leung sold 68,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.59, for a total value of $1,953,297.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 931,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,630,641.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Don Leung also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 15th, Don Leung sold 26,205 shares of MetroCity Bankshares stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $746,842.50.

On Friday, July 12th, Don Leung sold 61 shares of MetroCity Bankshares stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $1,738.50.

NASDAQ MCBS opened at $29.66 on Friday. MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.81 and a twelve month high of $29.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $747.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.45.

MetroCity Bankshares ( NASDAQ:MCBS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. MetroCity Bankshares had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $32.65 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. MetroCity Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.61%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 981,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,486,000 after acquiring an additional 14,868 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetroCity Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at $361,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 14,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 44,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MetroCity Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at $998,000. 25.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of MetroCity Bankshares from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Metro City Bank that engages in the provision of banking products and services in the United States. It offers customary banking services, such as consumer and commercial checking accounts, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

