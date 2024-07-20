Insider Selling: PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) CFO Sells 2,269 Shares of Stock

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) CFO Pierre Gravier sold 2,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total value of $77,191.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,821,124.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

PTC Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PTCT opened at $32.63 on Friday. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.53 and a 52-week high of $42.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.78 and its 200 day moving average is $30.43.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $210.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.27 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of PTC Therapeutics

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PTCT. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 40.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,669,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $106,744,000 after buying an additional 1,057,223 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,800,843 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $242,551,000 after buying an additional 855,354 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 6,864,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $189,172,000 after buying an additional 714,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PTC Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $15,058,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,816,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $270,546,000 after purchasing an additional 380,415 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PTCT shares. Citigroup upped their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $18.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.53.

About PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers Translarna and Emflaza for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; Upstaza to treat aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylas (AADC) deficiency, a central nervous system disorder; Tegsedi and Waylivra for the treatment of rare diseases; and Evrysdi to treat spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in adults and children.

