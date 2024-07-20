Insider Selling: Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL) Director Sells 600 Shares of Stock

Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) Director Paul Martin Purcell sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.03, for a total value of $55,218.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 353,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,558,465.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Paul Martin Purcell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 15th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 739 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total value of $64,514.70.

On Monday, July 8th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 1,890 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total transaction of $170,421.30.

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Paul Martin Purcell sold 12,100 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.61, for a total transaction of $1,084,281.00.

On Monday, July 1st, Paul Martin Purcell sold 4,000 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.19, for a total transaction of $356,760.00.

On Thursday, June 27th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 23,737 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.31, for a total transaction of $2,048,740.47.

On Tuesday, June 25th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 8,654 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $713,955.00.

On Friday, June 21st, Paul Martin Purcell sold 2,022 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.35, for a total transaction of $168,533.70.

On Monday, June 17th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 3,955 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total transaction of $325,061.45.

Sezzle Price Performance

Sezzle stock opened at $83.49 on Friday. Sezzle Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.15 and a 52 week high of $100.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market cap of $472.55 million and a P/E ratio of 36.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sezzle

Sezzle ( NASDAQ:SEZL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sezzle had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 62.26%. The company had revenue of $46.98 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Sezzle Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sezzle stock. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 158,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,369,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 2.79% of Sezzle as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on SEZL shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Sezzle in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Sezzle in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $119.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Northland Capmk raised shares of Sezzle to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th.

Sezzle Company Profile

Sezzle Inc operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution in-store and at online retail stores; and through proprietary payments solution that connects consumers with merchants. It also offers Sezzle Platform that provides a payments solution for consumers that extends credit at the point-of-sale allowing consumers to purchase and receive the ordered merchandise at the time of sale while paying in installments over time; Pay-in-Four, which allows consumers to pay a fourth of the purchase price up front and then another fourth of the purchase price every two weeks thereafter over a total of six weeks; Pay-in-Full that allows consumers to pay for the full value of their order up-front through the Sezzle Platform without the extension of credit; and Pay-in-Two and other alternative installment options, which allow consumer to pay half of the value of their order up-front and the second half in two weeks.

Featured Stories

