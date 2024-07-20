Insider Selling: The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) Director Thomas K. Montag sold 10,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total transaction of $5,050,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,450 shares in the company, valued at $6,287,748. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $484.77 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $289.36 and a fifty-two week high of $509.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $156.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $463.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $420.75.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.75. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GS. Barclays lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $493.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $490.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $480.44.

Get Our Latest Analysis on GS

Institutional Trading of The Goldman Sachs Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 166,656 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $64,291,000 after purchasing an additional 20,018 shares during the last quarter. HTLF Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth about $850,000. Apexium Financial LP grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 5,672 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,301 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,388,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.