Inspire Investing LLC Increases Stock Position in ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL)

Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Free Report) by 23.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,162 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in ICL Group were worth $117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ICL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ICL Group in the fourth quarter worth $36,042,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in ICL Group in the 4th quarter worth $2,565,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in ICL Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,894,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $124,719,000 after acquiring an additional 419,241 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in ICL Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 43,077,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $215,923,000 after purchasing an additional 250,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ICL Group by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,038,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,204,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.38% of the company’s stock.

Get ICL Group alerts:

ICL Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ICL opened at $4.60 on Friday. ICL Group Ltd has a 52 week low of $4.13 and a 52 week high of $6.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42, a P/E/G ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.25.

ICL Group Cuts Dividend

ICL Group ( NYSE:ICL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. ICL Group had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ICL Group Ltd will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.0457 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.65%.

About ICL Group

(Free Report)

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Growing Solutions. The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ICL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.