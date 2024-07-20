Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.09), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $145.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.04 million. Insteel Industries had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 3.67%. Insteel Industries’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS.

Insteel Industries Stock Performance

Shares of IIIN stock opened at $32.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $629.79 million, a P/E ratio of 31.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.11. Insteel Industries has a 52-week low of $26.86 and a 52-week high of $39.38.

Insteel Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Insteel Industries’s payout ratio is 9.68%.

Insteel Industries Company Profile

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers prestressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

