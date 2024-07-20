Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $32.25, but opened at $29.34. Insteel Industries shares last traded at $32.09, with a volume of 15,823 shares traded.
The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.09). Insteel Industries had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 3.67%. The firm had revenue of $145.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.04 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis.
Insteel Industries Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Insteel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.68%.
Insteel Industries Trading Down 2.6 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $629.79 million, a PE ratio of 31.92, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.43 and its 200 day moving average is $33.87.
About Insteel Industries
Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers prestressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.
