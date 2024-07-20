Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $32.25, but opened at $29.34. Insteel Industries shares last traded at $32.09, with a volume of 15,823 shares traded.

The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.09). Insteel Industries had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 3.67%. The firm had revenue of $145.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.04 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Insteel Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Insteel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.68%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Insteel Industries Trading Down 2.6 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insteel Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $477,000. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in Insteel Industries by 5.0% during the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 30,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Insteel Industries by 10.1% during the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Robotti Robert raised its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 6.2% in the first quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 262,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,043,000 after acquiring an additional 15,415 shares during the period. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Insteel Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $390,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $629.79 million, a PE ratio of 31.92, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.43 and its 200 day moving average is $33.87.

About Insteel Industries

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers prestressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

