Intchains Group (NASDAQ:ICG) Shares Gap Down to $8.70

Intchains Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICG – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.70, but opened at $8.47. Intchains Group shares last traded at $8.46, with a volume of 2,190 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Benchmark initiated coverage on Intchains Group in a report on Friday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Intchains Group Stock Up 2.5 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.92.

Intchains Group (NASDAQ:ICG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Intchains Group had a negative return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 56.73%. The business had revenue of $3.36 million during the quarter.

Intchains Group Company Profile

Intchains Group Limited designs and sells application-specific integrated circuit chips for blockchain applications in the People's Republic of China. The company also offers ancillary software, hardware, and other products. It serves distributors. Intchains Group Limited was founded in 2017 and is based in Pudong, China.

