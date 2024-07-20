Intelligent Ultrasound Group (LON:IUG) Trading 84.8% Higher

Intelligent Ultrasound Group plc (LON:IUG – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 84.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 13.40 ($0.17) and last traded at GBX 13.40 ($0.17). Approximately 780,602 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 400% from the average daily volume of 156,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.25 ($0.09).

Intelligent Ultrasound Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 7.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 8.66. The stock has a market cap of £35.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,087.50 and a beta of 0.12.

Intelligent Ultrasound Group Company Profile

Intelligent Ultrasound Group plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes medical training simulators and clinical ultrasound software in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It provides ScanNav Assist, an AI-based ultrasound software products that provide real-time image analysis during scanning in the women's health sector; and ScanNav Anatomy Peripheral Nerve Block (PNB), an AI based ultrasound software, which can automatically identify and highlight key anatomical structures in a live ultrasound scan.

