Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $132.33.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 13.7% in the second quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 430,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,815,000 after buying an additional 16,247 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. grew its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 89.6% during the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 25,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,119,000 after acquiring an additional 12,024 shares during the last quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC increased its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 5,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the second quarter worth $119,000. Institutional investors own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

IBKR stock opened at $120.65 on Friday. Interactive Brokers Group has a one year low of $72.60 and a one year high of $129.19. The stock has a market cap of $50.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $123.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.14.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 4.88%. Interactive Brokers Group’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.09%.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

