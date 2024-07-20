Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $132.33.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th.
IBKR stock opened at $120.65 on Friday. Interactive Brokers Group has a one year low of $72.60 and a one year high of $129.19. The stock has a market cap of $50.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $123.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.14.
Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 4.88%. Interactive Brokers Group’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.09%.
Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.
