Interfor Co. (TSE:IFP) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Interfor Co. (TSE:IFP – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$24.83.

IFP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Interfor from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. CIBC cut shares of Interfor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$22.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities cut their target price on Interfor from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Interfor from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Interfor from C$29.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th.

IFP stock opened at C$16.45 on Friday. Interfor has a one year low of C$15.35 and a one year high of C$26.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$846.35 million, a P/E ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$17.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$19.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.58, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Interfor (TSE:IFP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C($1.42) EPS for the quarter. Interfor had a negative net margin of 9.05% and a negative return on equity of 16.24%. The business had revenue of C$813.20 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Interfor will post 2.8616667 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ian Fillinger bought 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$16.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,530.00. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers decking, fascia and board, framing, v-joint paneling, fineline paneling, and siding products, as well as appearance, structural, studs, timbers, and machine stress related products.

