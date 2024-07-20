Interfor (TSE:IFP) Downgraded to “Hold” at Cibc World Mkts

Interfor (TSE:IFP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Cibc World Mkts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on IFP. CIBC downgraded Interfor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$22.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Interfor from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Interfor from C$29.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Raymond James lowered shares of Interfor from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Interfor from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Interfor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$24.83.

Get Interfor alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on IFP

Interfor Stock Up 0.5 %

TSE IFP opened at C$16.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.58, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$846.35 million, a P/E ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 2.64. Interfor has a one year low of C$15.35 and a one year high of C$26.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$17.28 and a 200-day moving average price of C$19.18.

Interfor (TSE:IFP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C($1.42) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$813.20 million for the quarter. Interfor had a negative net margin of 9.05% and a negative return on equity of 16.24%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Interfor will post 2.8616667 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ian Fillinger bought 5,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$18.16 per share, with a total value of C$100,037.91. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Interfor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers decking, fascia and board, framing, v-joint paneling, fineline paneling, and siding products, as well as appearance, structural, studs, timbers, and machine stress related products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Interfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.