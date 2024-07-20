International Distributions Services (LON:IDS) Hits New 1-Year High at $341.40

International Distributions Services plc (LON:IDS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 341.40 ($4.43) and last traded at GBX 340.07 ($4.41), with a volume of 307032 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 336 ($4.36).

IDS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reissued a “suspended” rating on shares of International Distributions Services in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of International Distributions Services from GBX 160 ($2.07) to GBX 268 ($3.48) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 324.03 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 278.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.55, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,720.00, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.52.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.63%. International Distributions Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,333.33%.

International Distributions Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. It also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters.

