International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 55.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,015 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 36,026 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $8,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IFF. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter worth $79,812,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 139.3% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,372,685 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $111,146,000 after purchasing an additional 798,946 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,434,301 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $359,045,000 after purchasing an additional 507,193 shares in the last quarter. Clearfield Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter worth about $28,771,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,733,402 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $140,355,000 after purchasing an additional 280,069 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Insider Transactions at International Flavors & Fragrances

In other news, insider Angela Strzelecki sold 2,588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.66, for a total value of $247,568.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,840.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on IFF shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.22.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Price Performance

Shares of IFF opened at $95.67 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.68. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.11 and a 12 month high of $99.91.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 5.78% and a negative net margin of 22.01%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is currently -16.38%.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

(Free Report)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.