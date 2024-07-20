InterRent REIT Forecasted to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share (TSE:IIP)

Posted by on Jul 20th, 2024

InterRent REIT (TSE:IIPFree Report) – National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for InterRent REIT in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 17th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter.

InterRent REIT (TSE:IIPGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$61.75 million during the quarter.

InterRent REIT Stock Performance

InterRent REIT has a one year low of C$7.31 and a one year high of C$10.19.

InterRent REIT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.

InterRent REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust focused on acquisition, holding, leasing or managing of multi-unit residential properties and real estate ventures. Its portfolio consists of approximately 70 Properties containing over 8,050 suites. Approximately 2,980 suites are located in mid-sized population markets, with the remaining 5,075 suites located in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), Montreal and the National Capital Region (NCR).

Further Reading

Earnings History and Estimates for InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP)

Receive News & Ratings for InterRent REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterRent REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.