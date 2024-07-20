Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 11,488 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $8,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Intra-Cellular Therapies

In related news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 4,462 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total value of $337,193.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,811,462. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, Director Nostrand Robert L. Van sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total value of $1,518,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,567.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 4,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total value of $337,193.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 116,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,811,462. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on ITCI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.33.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Price Performance

NASDAQ ITCI opened at $74.86 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.57. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a one year low of $45.50 and a one year high of $84.89.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.15. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 18.49% and a negative net margin of 21.57%. The firm had revenue of $144.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 52.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

