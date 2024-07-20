Inuvo (NYSE:INUV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Inuvo in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $1.00 price target for the company.

Inuvo Stock Performance

NYSE INUV opened at $0.34 on Friday. Inuvo has a 1 year low of $0.12 and a 1 year high of $0.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.35. The company has a market cap of $48.09 million, a P/E ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 1.19.

Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.02 million for the quarter. Inuvo had a negative net margin of 11.46% and a negative return on equity of 51.44%. Equities research analysts forecast that Inuvo will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Inuvo by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,043,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after buying an additional 749,250 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Inuvo by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,495,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 46,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC increased its stake in Inuvo by 121.8% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 61,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 33,827 shares during the period. 29.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Inuvo

Inuvo, Inc engages in the advertising technology and services business primarily in the United States. It sells information technology solutions to brands, agencies, and large consolidators of advertising demand (platforms). Its platforms optimize the purchase and placement of advertising in real time.

