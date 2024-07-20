Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO) Sets New 12-Month High at $21.12

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $21.12 and last traded at $21.11, with a volume of 14376 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.11.
Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.00.
Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.0699 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF
Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.
