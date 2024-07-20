Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO) Sets New 12-Month High at $21.12

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $21.12 and last traded at $21.11, with a volume of 14376 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.11.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.00.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.0699 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 78,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after buying an additional 11,546 shares in the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. now owns 70,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 489,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,229,000 after purchasing an additional 57,000 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 926,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,359,000 after purchasing an additional 38,224 shares during the period. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 40,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.