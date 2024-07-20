Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $97.30

Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.30 and traded as low as $96.78. Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF shares last traded at $96.78, with a volume of 591 shares.
Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF Stock Down 0.4 %
The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07 and a beta of 0.73.
Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $0.1345 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF
About Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF
PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer staples companies.
