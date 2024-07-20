Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN) Sets New 1-Year High at $33.85

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $33.85 and last traded at $33.85, with a volume of 5802 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.65.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $517.79 million, a P/E ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 19.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $147,000.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF Company Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (PDN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US Mid\u002FSmall index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of small- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries outside the US that are screened based on fundamental metrics.

