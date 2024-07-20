Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) Shares Purchased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 8.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,649 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,465 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $2,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PRF. First Long Island Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. RIA Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $536,000. Choreo LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 22,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF alerts:

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Price Performance

PRF stock opened at $39.01 on Friday. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $30.29 and a 52-week high of $39.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.85.

About Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.