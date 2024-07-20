Invesco Municipal Strategic Income ETF (IMSI) to Issue Dividend of $0.17 on July 26th

Invesco Municipal Strategic Income ETF (BATS:IMSI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, July 19th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.1702 per share on Friday, July 26th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. This is an increase from Invesco Municipal Strategic Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.
Invesco Municipal Strategic Income ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
BATS IMSI opened at $51.34 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.98.
About Invesco Municipal Strategic Income ETF
