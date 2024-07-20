Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Plans Dividend of GBX 3.85 (LON:IPU)

Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller (LON:IPU – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 3.85 ($0.05) per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Price Performance

Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller stock opened at GBX 452 ($5.86) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 430.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 420.74. Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller has a one year low of GBX 378 ($4.90) and a one year high of GBX 456 ($5.91). The firm has a market cap of £152.91 million, a PE ratio of -602.67 and a beta of 1.03.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Bridget Guerin acquired 4,134 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 433 ($5.62) per share, for a total transaction of £17,900.22 ($23,213.88). In related news, insider Bridget Guerin acquired 4,134 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 433 ($5.62) per share, for a total transaction of £17,900.22 ($23,213.88). Also, insider Mike Prentis purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 411 ($5.33) per share, for a total transaction of £16,440 ($21,320.19). Corporate insiders own 4.38% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller

INVESCO Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Invesco Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

