Invesco Short Duration Bond ETF (BATS:ISDB) Increases Dividend to $0.12 Per Share

Invesco Short Duration Bond ETF (BATS:ISDB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, July 19th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.1154 per share on Friday, July 26th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. This is a boost from Invesco Short Duration Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.
Invesco Short Duration Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
Invesco Short Duration Bond ETF stock opened at $24.94 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.84.
Invesco Short Duration Bond ETF Company Profile
