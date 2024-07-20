Invesco Short Duration Bond ETF (BATS:ISDB) Increases Dividend to $0.12 Per Share

Posted by on Jul 20th, 2024

Invesco Short Duration Bond ETF (BATS:ISDBGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, July 19th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.1154 per share on Friday, July 26th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. This is a boost from Invesco Short Duration Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.

Invesco Short Duration Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Invesco Short Duration Bond ETF stock opened at $24.94 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.84.

Invesco Short Duration Bond ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco Short Duration Bond ETF (ISDB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. ISBD is an actively managed fund that holds various fixed income securities of any rating while maintaining a portfolio maturity and duration between one and three years. ISDB was launched on Dec 9, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Dividend History for Invesco Short Duration Bond ETF (BATS:ISDB)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Short Duration Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Short Duration Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.