Invesco Short Duration Bond ETF (BATS:ISDB) Increases Dividend to $0.12 Per Share

Invesco Short Duration Bond ETF (BATS:ISDB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, July 19th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.1154 per share on Friday, July 26th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. This is a boost from Invesco Short Duration Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.

Invesco Short Duration Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Invesco Short Duration Bond ETF stock opened at $24.94 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.84.

Get Invesco Short Duration Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco Short Duration Bond ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

The Invesco Short Duration Bond ETF (ISDB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. ISBD is an actively managed fund that holds various fixed income securities of any rating while maintaining a portfolio maturity and duration between one and three years. ISDB was launched on Dec 9, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Short Duration Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Short Duration Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.