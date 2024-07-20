Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Sets New 1-Year High at $67.82

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $67.82 and last traded at $67.75, with a volume of 256584 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $67.53.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 18,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 6,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 5,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 8,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

