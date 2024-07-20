Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Declares Dividend of $0.09 (BATS:XSHD)

Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (BATS:XSHD – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, July 19th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0852 per share on Friday, July 26th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd.
Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance
BATS:XSHD opened at $15.40 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.62 and its 200-day moving average is $14.98. Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $22.37 and a 52 week high of $26.03. The firm has a market cap of $30.80 million, a P/E ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.09.
Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Company Profile
