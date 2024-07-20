Investors Buy High Volume of Put Options on R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM)

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 8,002 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 696% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,005 put options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on R1 RCM from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, R1 RCM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

R1 RCM Stock Up 3.5 %

RCM opened at $13.29 on Friday. R1 RCM has a 12 month low of $8.87 and a 12 month high of $18.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -166.13 and a beta of 0.85.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The healthcare provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $603.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $612.88 million. R1 RCM had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a negative return on equity of 1.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that R1 RCM will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in R1 RCM during the second quarter worth approximately $213,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in R1 RCM by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,307 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in R1 RCM by 4,976.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,570,371 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $32,784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519,739 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in R1 RCM in the first quarter valued at about $3,398,000. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 212.8% during the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,552,325 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $32,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736,346 shares in the last quarter. 61.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About R1 RCM

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions for the financial performance and patient experience of health systems, hospitals, and physician groups. It provides operating partnership/end-to-end solutions, which manages multiple aspects of the revenue cycle to realize financial leverage and revenue improvement for hospital and physician customers.

