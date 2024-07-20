Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders bought 7,778 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 71% compared to the typical daily volume of 4,548 call options.
Confluent Stock Down 0.6 %
CFLT stock opened at $24.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of -19.50 and a beta of 0.91. Confluent has a 1 year low of $14.69 and a 1 year high of $39.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.35.
Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $217.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.57 million. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 40.55% and a negative net margin of 46.73%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Confluent will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
View Our Latest Report on CFLT
Insider Transactions at Confluent
In related news, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total transaction of $6,084,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 452,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,841,610.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Confluent news, CTO Chad Verbowski sold 8,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total value of $222,429.12. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 510,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,656,885.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total value of $6,084,525.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 452,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,841,610.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 632,725 shares of company stock valued at $18,138,428. Corporate insiders own 13.82% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Confluent
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Confluent during the 4th quarter worth about $745,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent in the fourth quarter worth $37,046,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Confluent by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 561,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,139,000 after acquiring an additional 94,405 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. bought a new position in Confluent during the fourth quarter worth $3,537,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Confluent during the 1st quarter valued at $1,181,000. Institutional investors own 78.09% of the company’s stock.
About Confluent
Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Confluent
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Is This Telehealth Stock a Buy After the Recent Pullback?
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Safeguard Against Credit Card Risks with This Top Financial Stock
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Streaming Titan’s Stock Ready to Hit All-Time Highs This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.