Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders bought 7,778 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 71% compared to the typical daily volume of 4,548 call options.

Confluent Stock Down 0.6 %

CFLT stock opened at $24.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of -19.50 and a beta of 0.91. Confluent has a 1 year low of $14.69 and a 1 year high of $39.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.35.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $217.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.57 million. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 40.55% and a negative net margin of 46.73%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Confluent will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Confluent from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Confluent in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Confluent from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Confluent from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Confluent in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.93.

Insider Transactions at Confluent

In related news, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total transaction of $6,084,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 452,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,841,610.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Confluent news, CTO Chad Verbowski sold 8,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total value of $222,429.12. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 510,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,656,885.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total value of $6,084,525.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 452,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,841,610.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 632,725 shares of company stock valued at $18,138,428. Corporate insiders own 13.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Confluent

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Confluent during the 4th quarter worth about $745,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent in the fourth quarter worth $37,046,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Confluent by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 561,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,139,000 after acquiring an additional 94,405 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. bought a new position in Confluent during the fourth quarter worth $3,537,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Confluent during the 1st quarter valued at $1,181,000. Institutional investors own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

About Confluent

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

