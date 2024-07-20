IQVIA (IQV) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, July 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.36 per share for the quarter. IQVIA has set its FY24 guidance at $10.95-11.25 EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 9.01%. On average, analysts expect IQVIA to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get IQVIA alerts:

IQVIA Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $224.57 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.68, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.49. IQVIA has a one year low of $167.42 and a one year high of $261.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their target price on IQVIA from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Truist Financial cut their target price on IQVIA from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on IQVIA from $241.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on IQVIA from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.73.

Read Our Latest Analysis on IQV

About IQVIA

(Get Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.