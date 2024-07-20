IQVIA (IQV) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, July 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.36 per share for the quarter. IQVIA has set its FY24 guidance at $10.95-11.25 EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 9.01%. On average, analysts expect IQVIA to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $224.57 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.68, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.49. IQVIA has a one year low of $167.42 and a one year high of $261.73.
IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.
