iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 2,241,220 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 40% from the previous session’s volume of 3,712,508 shares.The stock last traded at $100.55 and had previously closed at $100.53.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.51.

Get iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGOV. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.