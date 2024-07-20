iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 15,811 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the previous session’s volume of 53,393 shares.The stock last traded at $68.33 and had previously closed at $68.39.

iShares Asia 50 ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.71.

iShares Asia 50 ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $0.3784 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

Institutional Trading of iShares Asia 50 ETF

iShares Asia 50 ETF Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIA. City Holding Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 3,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 44,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $165,000.

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

