iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 15,811 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the previous session’s volume of 53,393 shares.The stock last traded at $68.33 and had previously closed at $68.39.
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.71.
The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $0.3784 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.
iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.
