iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report) by 34.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,925 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 6,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 45.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 84,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,873,000 after purchasing an additional 26,566 shares in the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA grew its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 16.0% in the first quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 31,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 4,345 shares during the last quarter. One Degree Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. One Degree Advisors Inc now owns 16,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalina Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $298,000.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

iShares California Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $57.27 on Friday. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $53.92 and a 52 week high of $58.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.28.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

