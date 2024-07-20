iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Acquired by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 11.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,476 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. O Dell Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 213,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,868,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 10,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Watershed Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $819,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Wealth Forward LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEFA opened at $73.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.61. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

